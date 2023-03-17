Melissa Gorga Claims Teresa Giudice Had Her Hairline Revised and Spills More 'RHONJ' Cosmetic Secrets

As if the relationship between the sisters-in-law couldn’t get any worse, Melissa Gorga has now claimed Teresa Giudice had work done.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star allegedly got her forehead lengthened, according to Gorga.

"Everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time [they see themselves on TV]," Gorga said during a recent RHONJ: After Show episode.

"Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further [with her hairline]. Everybody does something," Gorga claimed, prompting her co-star, Rachel Fuda, to note, "I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead."

Gorga, 43, felt the same, saying, "Me too. I could give half of mine," before Fuda quickly pointed out that "pretty girls have big foreheads."

Gorga later admitted to having work done herself, noting, "I watched myself on TV, I went and got a nose job."

But it wasn't the first time Gorga has made such a revelation. In 2021, Gorga revealed she got her breasts done when she was in her 20s.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives newcomer Fuda shared that she "got [her] teeth done" before making her debut on season 13, and fellow newbie Jennifer Fessler admitted to a "face lift" after watching the current season of RHONJ.

Gorga also reminded viewers that Jackie Goldschneider, 46 -- who has copped to undergoing "a mommy makeover"-- "got [new] teeth as soon as she saw herself [on the show]."

"I mean, everybody goes for their glow-up, Danielle. You’ll find on this show, we all get a big glow-up. Hello!" remarked Jennifer Aydin.

Gorga recently stepped into the Z100 studios, where she had an interview on the "Elvis Duran & The Morning Show" radio program.

During their conversation, Duran asked, "What will be the signs that it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?"

"You know, I never really asked myself that question much until lately," Gorga said. "Just because it’s like, how long can you keep going? At one point do you say, 'Wow, this has been quite a ride, I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve built a brand off this, and is it time to try something else?'"

"I do… I haven’t thought about it much ever before. It’s recently. I don’t think I’m ready just yet," she added. "I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans."