Michael Bublé on Revealing Wife Luisana's Pregnancy in New Music Video and Filming With 3 Kids (Exclusive)

Michael Bublé is gearing up to welcome his fourth child, and the singer surprised the world with the news as an Easter egg in his recent music video.

ET's Rachel Smith recently caught up with Bublé at a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the crooner opened up about revealing wife Luisana Lopilato's baby bump in the video for "I'll Never Not Love You," which debuted back in February.

"It was my idea. Everything is my idea if it’s good and if it’s a genius kind of idea, then it’s mine," Bublé joked. "If it doesn’t work and people go, 'Well that sucks,' then it’s obviously someone else’s idea."

In the video, which stars Bublé and Lopilato as various different iconic couples from some of Hollywood's most famous cinematic classics, the video is revealed to be a sort of day dream in Bublé's mind and ends with the couple and their real-life children checking out at a grocery store.

As they leave the store, it's fairly clear that Lopilato is sporting a baby bump -- although it had been concealed throughout the majority of the video.

"You know what, she’s still being kind of sneaky. Because she’s in a movie right now, she’s in a film in Argentina, and she said the costume designer has hidden her tummy so well," Bublé explained.

The same day that the video was released, the singer took to Instagram to officially confirm the news, with a beaming snapshot of the couple on an snowy hillside, which he captioned, "Ooops! We did it again 🤭"

Apart from his wife, the couple's adorable children -- Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3 -- also made a cameo at the end, and the singer said their brief appearance proved to be far more difficult than he imagined it would be.

"That so didn't come out the way planned. My one kid was pulling the other sister's hair and then they fought about the [toy machine]," Bublé recalled. "We did like eight takes and finally we were like, 'We'll just take whatever one.' Because they were not having it. They were tired, and they were going crazy."

Fans can check out Bublé new music on his forthcoming album, Higher, which drops March 25.