Michaela Coel Dedicates Emmy Win to 'Every Single Survivor of Sexual Assault' in Inspiring Speech

Michaela Coel delivered an inspiring speech while accepting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday night. The performer, who accepted the honor for her series I May Destroy You, dedicated her win to "every single survivor of sexual assault."

Coel created, wrote, co-directed and executive produced the series, which was inspired by her own experience as a sexual assault survivor.

"Thank you so much," began Coel, who appeared visibly shocked by the honor. "Thank you to the members of the Television Academy."

"I just wrote a little something, for writers, really," she continued. "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for awhile and see what comes to you in the silence."

Coel concluded, "Thank you to Kate, Amy, and various artists unlimited for two of the best years of my life. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault."

In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier on the Emmys red carpet, Coel opened up about how it felt to be recognized at the awards show.

"[I May Destroy You] is definitely fictional, but it's inspired by some real life things that happened to me. It's kind of amazing and weird and overwhelming to be here, to have all of those experiences, plus the writing of the show, and the shooting... to lead us here is something that might take a couple of days to digest," she shared.

"I was shooting [when I got the news of the nomination], and luckily I was shooting in a forest," she added, "so I just felt very zen and grateful. And then I called my mom."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.