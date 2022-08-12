Michelle Branch Suspends Divorce from Patrick Carney, Working on Marriage

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are giving their marriage another try. ET has learned they suspended their divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage.

According to People, the couple filed legal documents in Tennessee on Tuesday for the request, and the judge signed off on said request to make it official. The outlet reports they'll have to decide whether to proceed with the divorce or not following the six-month period.

The about-face comes almost exactly one month after Branch filed for divorce from Carney in Davidson County, Tennessee after three years of marriage. The divorce filing came one day after she announced her separation from the Black Keys drummer.

The divorce also came on the heels of Branch's arrest. She was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/proactive conduct. TMZ had previously reported police were called to the couple's home at around 2 a.m. last month for a possible domestic disturbance. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one or two times," though the musician didn't have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody but later released because, at the time, she was breastfeeding her and Carney's then-6-month-old son daughter, Willie. They also share a 4-year-old son, Rhys. Branch is also mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

The divorce -- filed by Branch one day after she announced their separation -- came after she alleged the drummer cheated on her. In since-deleted tweets, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her over the course of several months while she stayed home with their infant daughter.

Branch and Carney started dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. They got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.