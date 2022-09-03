Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and More Celebs React to Serena Williams' Likely Final Match

Serena Williams' loss in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium likely marked the end of her tennis career.

The 40-year-old superstar announced back in August her intention to retire from the sport, and while she didn't officially use that word, she did share that she is "evolving away from tennis."

"I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," Williams shared in a first-person account published in Vogue's September 2022 issue. "A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

On Friday night, after losing to Ajla Tomljanović in front of a packed crowd in Flushing, New York, Williams was asked if she would reconsider her "evolution." She responded, "I don't think so but you never know."

Whatever the case, celebrities from across the spectrum paid tribute to Williams, widely considered the greatest to ever play the sport. Michelle Obama thanked Williams for her greatness.

"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!" Obama tweeted. "How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents."

Tiger Woods, also considered the best to ever play the sport of golf, thanked Williams for being an inspirational figure.

".@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court," he tweeted. "Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!

And get this: Twitter Sports also revealed that Williams "is the most Tweeted about female athlete ever."

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.



And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.



Thank you, @serenawilliams.



Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

Salute the GOAT @serenawilliams. What a riveting final bow. Such a gift to watch her incredible career. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 3, 2022

It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022

THANKS @serenawilliams YOU’RE GOING OUT SCRAPPING, JUST LIKE YOU CAME IN👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️💯 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 3, 2022

We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe. @serenawilliams #ThankYouSerena — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

Forever the GOAT @serenawilliams - no matter how this riveting match ends!! — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 3, 2022

Serena !!! U have inspired us all . Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like !@serenawilliams #USOpen2022



📷: John Minchillo/AP pic.twitter.com/0bcuG4yOhO — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 3, 2022

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

On the court and on the timeline, @serenawilliams is the greatest of all time.#Serena is the most Tweeted about female athlete ever.#ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/DPs12OyiPB — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) September 3, 2022

The first time @TeenVogue published someone in cornrows on a cover, it was @serenawilliams—and it was also her first time wearing them on a cover.



Revisit the 2018 story: Serena in conversation with young activist @NaomiWadler and then-EIC Lindsay Peoples https://t.co/vA4eCBoS04 pic.twitter.com/seqeWh0oq1 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) September 3, 2022

To the goat of the tennis courts, @serenawilliams you own that world. Wishing you just as much success in your retirement. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams is an amazing woman. What an incredible career! Bless her and her family always. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 3, 2022

In a society where they often get short shrift, Black women had a hero in Serena Williams. She was THEIR champion, above all others. When she won, they won. She never ran from her Blackness. She embraced it. You cannot tell her story without acknowledging that impact. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) September 3, 2022

Thank you for shattering so many glass ceilings, #SerenaWilliams. Thank you for showing women we can be wives, mothers, entrepreneurs AND intense career women. And most of all, thank you for showing little girls of all shades and races that tennis does not have a color barrier.🎾 pic.twitter.com/N2FXnY7ymF — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 3, 2022

Venus and Serena Williams taught Black girls around the world that if it is possible, you can achieve it.



Forever indebted. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/lZk5XKnBpA — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 3, 2022

Simply the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYKjKi6cHf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams, you paved a path beyond what anyone could have imagined. Your legacy will live through the women you inspired for years to come. Cheers to an incredible career. https://t.co/VIDtldD5h5 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 3, 2022

thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete🤍



such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2022