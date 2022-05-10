Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With 3rd Child

Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child! The 41-year-old actress confirms the news in a recent interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams says of her pregnancy. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams is expecting her second child with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail. The pair -- who tied the knot in 2020 -- are already parents to son Hart, whom they welcomed during the pandemic. Kail and Williams worked together on the FX series Fosse/Verdon, and reportedly began their relationship a year after Williams split from musician Phil Elverum.

Williams -- who has been private about her personal life -- is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whose dad is the late actor Heath Ledger.

In addition to announcing her pregnancy, Williams also opens up about giving birth to her son during the pandemic.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams tells the trade publication. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Back in 2020, the soon-to-be mother of three bared her baby bump at the Golden Globes while pregnant with Hart in an orange Louis Vuitton gown, as she made her red carpet debut with Kail.

The following week, the actress gave both Kail and her teen daughter a shout-out, as she took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work on Fosse/Verdon.

"Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this with you, and Matilda, it's one thing to be completely honest as an actor," she said as she accepted the award. "It's another thing to be completely honest as a human being. And that's just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you. I love you, and I'm coming home. Thank you."