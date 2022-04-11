Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas Deliver Moving 'Colors' Performance at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas just delivered an incredible performance. During Monday night's CMT Music Awards, the country singer and the psychedelic soul duo teamed up for a world premiere collaboration.

During the show, Guyton, Eric Burton, and Adrian Quesada wowed the crowd with a performance of Black Pumas 2019 track, "Colors."

Ahead of the performance, Quesada told ET's Rachel Smith that, when he and Burton first rehearsed the track with Guyton, "It was combination goosebumps and combination, 'Hasn't she been in this band for five years?'"

"It just felt very natural," Guyton agreed. "I'm just glad to be a part of the party."

Ahead of their time on stage, Burton told CMT about how ecstatic he was to team up with Guyton, whom he called "absolutely brilliant, beautiful."

"We might have gotten put together for the music and the content of the songs chosen to be presented therein. With the political climate, our management and CMT got together and decided the collaboration was something the public needed to hear," he said. "I’m honored to be a part of such an organization on such a stage to say such a message I think that Mickey and Black Pumas really stand for. That’s just unity and humanity for all people."

Guyton is nominated for three awards at this year's ceremony: Video of the Year for her track, "Remember Her Name;" Female Video of the Year for the same track; CMT Performance of the Year for her performance of "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)" with Gladys Knight & BRELAND.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners!