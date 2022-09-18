Mike Myers Teases the Possibility of a Fourth 'Austin Powers' Film (Exclusive)

Could a fourthAustin Powers movie be in the works? It seems to be a very groovy possibility.

Mike Myers walked the carpet at the premiere of his new film, Amsterdam, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Sunday, and he teased the idea while speaking with ET's Rachel Smith.

"I don't know," a coy Myers said, with a smile when asked about fan speculation over a possible new installment in the beloved comedy franchise. "I'm gonna put a big, firm, written maybe on that."

Myers previously addressed the rumors of a new installment all the way back in February 2019 -- before the many pandemic-related shutdowns -- while speaking with ET, and he jokingly said, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a program should they exist or not exist."

When pressed, the actor added, “It’s likely to be from Dr. Evil’s point of view. But again I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That’s all I’m going to say."

That being said, Myers is currently basking in the glow of being a part of director David O. Russell's new film, Amsterdam, opposite the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Robert De Niro.

According to Myers, it was De Niro who really left him star-struck, telling ET, "It's like being in a film with the Eiffel Tower or something, you know what I mean? He's just brilliant! I mean, he's just an American classic."

Myers' new film, Amsterdam, hits theaters Oct. 7.

While Sunday's premiere was a lively event, it came one day before Queen Elizabeth II's royal funeral, and Myers -- a citizen of both England and Canada -- opened up about the long-reigning monarch's life and legacy.

"I'll be watching every bit of it," Myers said of the televised funeral service. "[She was] just a fantastic person, a constant in my life. You know, as a Canadian, her picture was on the money, in every hockey arena and every post office, and I just can't believe that she's gone."

"I'm still kind of gutted by it," he added. "I was devastated, to be honest... [but] as my dad would say, she had a long turn at bat, that's for sure."

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, following four days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. Following her death, and ahead of the final funeral, the monarch’s family has mourned her both publicly and privately.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage here.