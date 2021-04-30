Mila Kunis Admits She Thought Ashton Kutcher's Uber Investment Was a Terrible Idea

Mila Kunis isn't always so sure about husband Ashton Kutcher's investments. The 37-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and revealed that there has been more than one time when a company became massively successful after she told her husband it was a bad idea.

"This happens nightly. The sad part is it happens probably too often," she admitted. "The best part about him is he's really smart about including me in everything and making sure I'm aware of everything that's happening. He's also really smart at knowing sometimes you shouldn't listen to your wife."

While Kunis said she considers herself someone who has "really good gut instincts on consumer goods" and is knowledgeable about a "certain demographic," it's her 43-year-old husband who has the eye on the future when it comes to being a venture capitalist.

"He'll bring me companies and be like, 'Here's a company we're thinking of investing in,'" Kunis said, before sharing two instances of such that came up "early into our dating." Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

"My dad in real life is a cab driver -- was a cab driver, he's retired now -- so I grew up on tips from a cab driver," Kunis said. "So [Kutcher's] like, 'There's this company. It's kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive a cab. I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever. Why? What?'"

"And he was like, 'Let me get you this thing. It's called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test it out,'" she continued. "And I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?' I was furious at him."

After not seeing the potential in Uber, Kunis likewise dismissed the idea of Bitcoin.

"He's like, 'Hey, babe, I've got to explain this thing to you. Tell me if I'm crazy.' And I was like, 'Cool, what is it, babe?'" she recalled. "He was like, 'There's this thing. It's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency. It's called Bitcoin.' This was eight plus years ago."

"He explains this whole thing to me and I was like, 'Well, is it FDIC insured?' And he was like, 'No. That's the point. It's not,'" Kunis continued. "And I was like, 'Well who's going to make sure it's safe?' He was like, 'That's the point!' And I was like, 'Well I think this is a horrible idea.' And he went, 'Cool, we're investing it.'"

Kunis noted that the Uber and Bitcoin examples are just two of many. Kutcher has also invested in companies including Spotify, SoundCloud and Airbnb.

"My husband's really smart... There's companies all the time that he'll talk about that to me seem so ludicrous," she said. "Why would I want to sleep on someone's couch and pay for it? It's ludicrous and yet here we are. I Airbnb everything, I Uber everywhere, and I use cryptocurrency. So guess what? I've never been happier to be wrong."