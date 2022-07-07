Miles Teller Says He's Had 'Conversations' With Tom Cruise About Possible 'Top Gun 3' (Exclusive)

Miles Teller is all for returning to the Top Gun universe. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor on Thursday, when he was one of the celebs to descend on South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC," he said of Tom Cruise, who starred in the 1986 original film and this year's sequel. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Whether or not Top Gun 3 ends up happening, Teller knows he's developed a special relationship with Cruise, so much so that Teller "just him a message the other day for his birthday."

"For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," Teller praised of Cruise, who also shared the screen with Jay Ellis, Glen Powell and more in the film.

One way the Top Gun: Maverick release has been special, is that the film earned Cruise his first-ever $1 billion film. "That's definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations," Teller quipped while speaking to ET.

It's not the first time Teller has opened up about Top Gun: Maverick's success. He previously told ET that the experience has "been awesome."

"I've never really experienced something like this in my life," he admitted. "... It's a really good feeling."