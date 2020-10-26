Miley and Noah Cyrus Release Song Together for the First Time: Hear Their Melodic Duet

Miley and Noah Cyrus are finally releasing music together! The celebrity sisters dropped a new version of Noah's song, "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," on Monday.

The siblings' voices naturally compliment one another as they duet on the spiritual tune in an acoustic backyard session.

"No one knows how happy and excited Miley and I are to be releasing something TOGETHER for our VERY FIRST TIME!!!! and it’s NOT the last 🖤" Noah wrote on Instagram. "Thank you sissy for singing with me and as always making it sound nothing but effortlessly beautiful. I love you so so much and so happy we get to go through all this crazy sh** together 🖤🖤🖤"

The single art for the live recording is a photo of Miley, 27, and Noah, 20, holding hands and was actually snapped by the sisters' mom, Tish Cyrus.

"Thank you to our mommy for capturing this moment of Miley and I walking to the top of the hill at our house in Nashville," Noah added. "Miley and I call that day the best day ever and it was. I didn’t even know this photo existed til my mom posted it on Instagram."

Noah first released the solo version of this song in March, sharing a music video in which she baptizes herself.

Back in May, Noah opened up about her struggles growing up as Miley's younger sister.

"Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online," she said through tears on Instagram Live. "It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she will go / And I was born to rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."