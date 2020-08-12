Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and More to Join Billboard's 15th Annual Women in Music Event

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are among many celebs who will be a part of honoring the most impactful, inspiring and influential women in the music industry. Billboard announced on Tuesday that the superstar singers will be taking part in the upcoming 15th Annual Women in Music event.

Cyrus is set to present Parton, her godmother, with the coveted Hitmaker Award, and Parton will deliver a live performance of her hit 1980 tune, "9 to 5."

Meanwhile, Maluma will also make an appearance to present the Icon Award to his friend and recent musical collaborator, Jennifer Lopez.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has also joined the event, and will present musician Dua Lipa -- an outspoken supporter of the popular politician -- with the Powerhouse Award, which "recognizes an act whose music dominated streaming, sales, radio, and the conversation this year," according to Billboard.

Chloe x Halle will also be honored with the Rising Star Award, and are set to perform “Baby Girl” off their debut studio album, Ungodly Hour.

Comedian Lilly Singh, the host of NBC's A Little Late, will also be on hand to present singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez with the American Express Impact Award.

Meanwhile, Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, will be presenting Cardi B with Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award -- the event's top honor.

Billboard's 15th Annual Women In Music event, hosted by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor, will stream live at BillboardWomenInMusic.com as well as on YouTube on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.