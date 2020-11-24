Miley Cyrus Reveals the Coronavirus Pandemic Threatened Her Sobriety

Miley Cyrus has revealed she is two weeks sober following a relapse amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer opened up about her struggles during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” Cyrus, 28, admitted. “I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f***ing sober.’ I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

Cyrus got candid about her issues with alcohol, discussing how her struggles stem from the decisions she makes when she is under the influence of booze.

“I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of [intoxicaton,]” she said. “I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time. “

Speaking about how she is handling her latest setback, Cyrus said she’s trying to address the route of her decision to drink, rather than beating herself up over it.

“One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,’” she said. “So, don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’ To me, it was a f**k up because I’m not a moderation person and I don’t think that everyone has to be f**king sober.”

With Cyrus turning 28 on Monday, she also shared how she feels the past year has been extra significant for her health. Celebrities including Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 after struggling with addiction, something Cyrus was conscious of throughout her 27th year.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she said. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.”

Cyrus marked on birthday on social media by sharing a video featuring clips of home videos taken throughout her childhood.

The adorable footage showed the singer showing off her cheerleading moves, celebrating childhood birthdays and pulling her best Britney Spears impression by belting out Spears’ “I'm A Slave 4 U.”

“Cheers to another year of Britney Spears and facing fears!” Cyrus tweeted alongside the video montage. “YASSSSS! Thank you for makin my life so unbelievably rad! Appreciate you!”

Cheers to another year of Britney Spears and facing fears! YASSSSS! Thank you for makin my life so unbelievably rad! Appreciate you! ☠️⚔️🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/M7B8Sr2suk — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2020

As she puts the age of 27 and its related tragedies, like the loss of Cobain and Winehouse, behind her, Cyrus remains focused on good health.

In June, while discussing the vocal cord surgery she underwent in 2019, she explained how her family history also provided motivation to stay healthy and helped her understand her struggles better.

"I'd been thinking a lot about my mother,” she said on on Variety's Big Ticket podcast. “My mom was adopted, and so a lot of the feelings that she had and inheriting some of that, kind of an abandonment feeling and a feeling of wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she said. “[My dad's] parents divorced when he was three, and so my dad kind of raised himself.”

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of kind of addiction and mental health challenges,” she continued. “So just going through that and saying, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly."

In August, Cyrus also discussed how sobriety had impacted what kind of partner she hopes to find. The ideal person would be sober, take care of themselves and eat cleanly, according to Cyrus’ appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I don’t want to help someone in their journey towards sobriety because I’m working on my own,” she explained. “As someone who’s living the sober lifestyle, don’t find your next partner at the club -- put yourself in places you’ll be successful. You can control the people who will flow into your life, and I control who comes in and who doesn’t.”

See more on Cyrus below.