Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs vs. Magic in Aftermath of Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA and its players and coaches have taken myriad measures to make clear their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while standing against all racial injustice and police brutality, but in the wake of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, there has been a running dialogue among players that what they're doing isn't enough and about what more they can do to voice their anger and use their platforms to impact change.

It appears boycotting games is becoming a reality.

After reports surfaced that the Celtics and Raptors were having serious discussions about boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are ready to sit out Game 5 in protest.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

Nothing official has been announced, but the game was supposed to have been underway and this is what the court looks like.

With two minutes on the clock, here is the scene inside AdventHealth Arena: pic.twitter.com/9NngCMeuD7 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 26, 2020

UPDATE:

George Hill and Sterling Brown read the Bucks’ full statement on their decision to boycott Wednesday's playoff game.

"The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings," the statement read. "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball."

"When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement," the statement continued.

The statement added, "We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3."

George Hill & Sterling Brown read the @Bucks full statement on their decision to boycott today's playoff game. pic.twitter.com/WhggfAhHxu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 26, 2020