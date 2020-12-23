Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Are Starting a Cute Christmas Tradition for Her Kids

B.J. Novak is definitely taking his godfather duties to Mindy Kaling's 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, seriously!

In a new interview with Tory Burch, Kaling was asked by the designer if she had any Christmas traditions with her kids, which also includes her son, Spencer, whom she gave birth to in September. Kaling revealed her adorable plan this year, which includes Novak. The Office alums dated on-and-off for years, and are still close friends.

"What I think we're going to do is my daughter and I are going to make cookies and apple cider and we're going to be in the kitchen," she explained. "And then, her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room -- where the tree is -- in a Santa costume."

"Just so you know, it's like we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is really ... like cultural appropriation on our part," she also joked.

Kaling shared that Katherine loves visiting Santa at The Grove in Los Angeles, but they couldn't do that this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was bummed out that she couldn't see Santa," she said. "So, this is the whole ruse that we're gonna do, this might become a tradition. We're going to be baking cookies, and then all of a sudden we're going to hear bells from another room and I'm going to go, 'Kit, what do you think that is?' And then we're gonna go over to the living room where we hear bells and B.J. is going to be dressed as Santa, asleep on the sofa with a bag because he needed to take a rest."

"It's so complicated why Santa was there, why he's taking a nap, but we're gonna do that," she cracked. "We're like, 'Will she know it's [Novak] on some level?' We don't know."

Kaling talked about her special friendship with Novak in 2019.

"The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend," she told Good Housekeeping. "He's the godfather to my daughter. He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."