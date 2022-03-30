Mindy Kaling Films Touching PSA for Event to End Pancreatic Cancer, PanCAN PurpleStride

Mindy Kaling is lending her voice to the fight against pancreatic cancer. The 42-year-old actress, writer and producer is starring in a new PSA for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, encouraging fans to join her for the PanCAN PurpleStride -- an event to help end the disease -- on April 30.

The event is being held in nearly 60 different communities across the country and those interested in participating can register for free.

Kaling is the official brand ambassador. The cause is close to the mother of two's heart as she lost her own mother, Swati Roysircar, to pancreatic cancer in 2012, eight months after her diagnosis.

“This is a battle I never thought I’d fight… If we work as a team, pancreatic cancer patients won’t just survive, but thrive,” Kaling says in her PSA.

Celebrities and political figures who have recently died of pancreatic cancer include Alex Trebek, Willie Garson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis.

In a statement, Kaling added that she's looking forward to meeting other individuals and families who have lost someone to the disease.

“The pandemic caused so much isolation, so I am looking forward to being with other people again, particularly those whose families know the battle and struggles of a family member with pancreatic cancer,” she said. “I am excited to meet people who have been through the same thing as me and have the same will and drive to help end this disease.”

PanCAN PurpleStride takes place Saturday, April 30. To find and register for a local PurpleStride event in your community, visit www.purplestride.org. Those who are unable to attend a local event in their community can still participate by joining the nationwide event, PurpleStride USA, and registering for free. This year's goal is to raise $16.5 million for pancreatic cancer research.