Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!

The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned the post, "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. ☀️❤️ #3years💍."

In the first pic, Lambert's planting a big smooch on McLoughlin's cheek while she dons a backwards hat. The following pics have the loving couple show off their stunning physique, with Lambert opting for a starry bikini and a shirtless McLoughlin flashing a bright smile.

The couple's been in a celebratory mood as of late. It was just last November when Lambert, who tied the knot with McLoughlin in 2019, celebrated her 38th birthday in Nashville. After opening the 55th Annual CMA Awards, the singer, her husband and their closest friends moved the party down the street from Bridgestone Arena to a rooftop birthday soiree at her Casa Rosa bar.

McLoughlin honored his wife on her birthday with a sweet post on Instagram, calling her "a light for those in the dark, a voice for those who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out."