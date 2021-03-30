Miranda Lambert Recalls 'Special Moment' With Ex-Husband Blake Shelton While Writing 2011 Ballad

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton split in 2015, but the exes will always share the moving ballad "Over You." The country singers co-wrote the song in 2011 about Shelton's older brother, Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990. He was 24.

In an interview with Essentials Radio on Apple Music, Lambert opened up about writing the song with Shelton, giving a rare look into their former marriage.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," the 37-year-old singer shared. "Dudes don't open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?'"

Lambert said that Shelton's father, Richard, told him, "You don't get over it. You just get used to it." Lambert asked Shelton if he wanted to write about the experience but he was worried about it being "invasive."

"I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective, but I feel your pain talking to me right now," Lambert said of her conversation with her then-husband.

The "Bluebird" singer, who is now married to former police officer Brendon McLoughlin, described the songwriting process as "really a special moment" in her 10-year relationship with Shelton.

"I'm so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together," she said.

Shelton and Lambert split in 2015, and the 44-year-old country crooner has since become engaged to Gwen Stefani, who he's also co-written several songs with during their time together.