Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip

Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday.

"Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure the "best summer ever."

Lambert has been documenting her latest travels on social media, exploring scenic locales in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana in her Airstream Globetrotter which, apparently, she has nicknamed "The Sheriff." The couple embarked on their epic summer road trip with Lambert's longtime pal and backup singer Gwen Sebastian, and drummer Louis Newman.

"Time off touring means it's time to hit the dusty trail!" Lambert shared earlier this month. "There's no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals."

The fab foursome shared smiling snaps from Arches National Park, Strawberry Bay and the Grand Tetons, among other campsites.

Lambert has been making it a point to get out and live life after dedicating so much of hers to the country music industry.

"Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it's a long journey, but I've really gotten to a great place," Lambert told Peoplelast month. "My manager's been good about asking me to 'sit in my life.' Country music is a huge part of my life, but it's not fully who I am."

Lambert and McLoughlin, a retired NYPD officer, tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind, three-month romance.

"I want to be open about how happy we are," Lambert stressed. "I just don't give two s***s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

Lambert released her ninth studio album, Palomino, on April 29, 2022 to critical acclaim and a No. 4 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier this week, she announced that "Strange" would be her next official single.