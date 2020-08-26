Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and More to Perform at 2020 ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some incredible performers! CBS, Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday that musicians including Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Maren Morris will take the stage for this year's show.

The 2020 ACM Awards, which are set to be hosted by 15-time ACM winner Keith Urban, will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time in its history.

Throughout the night, performances will take place at three iconic country music venues, Music City: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

McGraw, who will perform "I Called Mama," Lambert, who's set to sing "Bluebird," as well as Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs, will all take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe.

Meanwhile, Morris, singing "To Hell & Back," Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jodi Pardi will perform from the Ryman. As previously announced, the newly crowned New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Riley Green and Tenille Townes respectively, will perform at the Ryman as well.

Performers who will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House have yet to be announced.

The 55th ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.