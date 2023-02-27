Model Abby Choi's Ex-Husband and Former In-Laws Charged With Murder After Her Body Parts Found in Fridge

Charges have been filed in the wake of Abby Choi's death. Over the weekend, the Hong Kong-based model's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was charged with murder, Superintendent Alan Chung told The Associated Press.

Shortly thereafter, Kwong's father, Kwong Kau, and brother, Anthony, were likewise charged with murder, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, is facing a count of perverting the course of justice, police told the outlet in a statement.

None of the four family members were granted bail, and all were set to appear in court on Monday, the outlet reported.

Choi, who police previously said had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, disappeared on Feb. 21, according to the outlet.

Days later, police found Choi's dismembered body in a refrigerator in a house rented by her former father-in-law, per the outlet. Authorities later discovered a skull, which they believe to be Choi's, in a cooking pot seized from the house, the outlet reported. Officials told the outlet that there was a hole in the skull.

The defendants have not yet entered their pleas in the case, which has been adjourned until May, according to the outlet.