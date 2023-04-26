MoneySign Suede, California Rapper, Dead at 22

Rapper MoneySign Suede died Tuesday after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said. He was 22.

Born Jaime Brugada Valdez, the Huntington Park, California, native died at a prison medical facility after his body was discovered around 10 p.m. PT in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The agency confirmed that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

"They said it was a stabbing to the neck," Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

According to state correction officials, via The Associated Press, Valdez was serving time after being sentenced in Riverside County last December on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. His sentence was two years and eight months.

The rising artist signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 and released two albums the following year. His most recent, Parkside Baby, dropped in September.

Following the news of his death, Valdez's family took to his Instagram Stories to thank fans for their condolences and confirm that they had not set up a GoFundMe on his behalf.

"We appreciate the condolences," the post reads. "Our family has not set a GoFundMe, don't fall for any scams. Thank you!"

MoneySign Suede / Instagram