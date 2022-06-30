Monsterverse's Godzilla and Titans Series Casts 'Pachinko' Star Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons

Apple TV+ has revealed the cast for the upcoming Godzilla and Titans series. Pachinko’s Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mare of Easttown star Joe Tippett, Versailles actress Elisa Lasowski and newcomer Ren Watabe will lead the live-action spinoff of Legendary’s Monsterverse film franchise.

Co-created by Chris Black, who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction, the series is part of the expansive Kaiju franchise that first began with 2014’s Godzilla and was followed by Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong and also includes the anime series Skull Island on Netflix.

Taking place within that universe, the Godzilla and Titans series will follow a family as they work to uncover the secrets and untold legacy surrounding the secretive organization Monarch after the revelation that these ancient monsters still exist today when they leveled San Francisco.

Sawai will play Cate, a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor, who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers.

Watabe, who is the son of Japanese actor Atsuro, plays Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

Clemons, who was last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League film, will play an American expat named May, who uses her roguish exterior to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

Tippett plays Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization.

Lasowski has been cast as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

In addition to the upcoming live-action TV series, the Monsterverse will continue in theaters with the untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel slated to come out in 2024.