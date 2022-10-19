Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You."

The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini.

"I recorded this vocal on the same day we wrote the song,” Evans shared in a press release for the emotional new single. "It was a difficult time in my life and writing this helped me process a lot of what I was going through."

Evans added, "I’d like to thank everyone that has reached out the last few weeks, both those with messages of support and those sharing their own stories."

Evans performed the live debut of the ballad earlier this month at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in Queensland, Australia.

The new music comes following Ballerini's announcement back on Aug. 29 that she had filed for divorce from Evans.

"Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

She continued, "It’s hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Evans released a statement on his respective social media account confirming the news as well. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage," he wrote in the message on his Instagram Stories. "Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it's not."

The country singers met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.