Morgan Wallen Says He's a 'Changed Man' After Welcoming Son Indigo Wilder

Morgan Wallen is a dad! The 27-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his ex, KT Smith, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Indigo Wilder.

Wallen shared the news with a sweet shot of him looking lovingly down at his son, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces when he was born on July 10.

"Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not," he wrote. "This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense."

Wallen continued his lengthy post by promising his son, whose nickname is Indie, that he'll be "the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves."

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind," Wallen wrote. "I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

Wallen admitted that prior to Indie's birth he'd been "a little scared" to become a dad, but now that his son is here "it's the coolest damn feeling."

"I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy," Wallen wrote. "He’s healthy and happy and while I’m typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now."

Wallen concluded his post by thanking his friends and family for their support, before writing, "I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one."

Smith also shared photos of Indie on her Instagram, posing with the baby boy in her hospital bed.

"when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that," she captioned the shots. "Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss.. ✨♥️ Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on."

