Morgan Wallen to Perform on 'SNL' After Previously Being Pulled for Violating Show's COVID Protocols

Morgan Wallen is heading back to 30 Rock! Saturday Night Live announced on Wednesday that Wallen will perform on the Dec. 5 episode. Jason Bateman will serve as the episode's host.

Wallen was first scheduled to make his SNL debut on Oct. 10, but was replaced by Jack White after violating the show's COVID-19 protocols. At the time, Wallen revealed that the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, told him, "We'll find another time to make this up."

Wallen seems excited to be welcomed back to the sketch series, quipping on Twitter, "Let's try this again."

Let’s try this again pic.twitter.com/v1CS9c1Kza — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 25, 2020

After being pulled from the show, Wallen apologized on Instagram.

"I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goal and my dreams," Wallen said. "I know that I put [the show] in jeopardy, and I take ownership of this."

"I apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down," he added. "On a personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little but I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it's left me with less joy. So I'm gonna go try to work on that."

During an appearance on Bobby Bones' podcast, Wallen said getting pulled form SNL was "almost a good thing" for him.

"I took a while, like almost two weeks, and just turned my phone off and didn't even look at it. Drove on the tractor, things like that, and just cleared my head. It was really, really good to me," he said. "... I know that I got young kids that look up to me. I need to be mindful of things -- I'm not gonna let people control the way I live my life, [but] I do also want to be mindful."

In an interview with ET, Wallen said he's "just gotta be aware that most of my actions... will be brought to light."

"I don't think I really, truly understood the reach that I have," he added to ET. "It's all hit me over quarantine."

On Wednesday, SNL also announced the hosts and musical guests for the remaining episodes of 2020, which will all air live coast-to-coast. Timothée Chalamet will host and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on Dec. 12, while host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa will close out the year on Dec. 19.