Mrs. World Arrested for Allegedly Injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka After Ripping Crown From Her Head

Police have arrested Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie after she allegedly injured another contestant during the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant on Sunday.

During the ceremony, which was broadcast on national TV, Jurie, who won Mrs. Sri Lanka in 2019 and went on to win the Mrs. World title, took the crown from 2021 winner Pushpika De Silva. Jurie claimed De Silva couldn't win Mrs. Sri Lanka because she was divorced.

The competition organizer and De Silva later confirmed she is still married. De Silva also posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she suffered pain on her skull when the crown was snatched from her head and has been treated for injuries, according to BBC News.

De Silva also said she would take legal action for the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated.

Police reportedly questioned Jurie and Chandimal Jayasinghe, the national director of Mrs. Sri Lanka World, about the incident, according to BBC News.

Now, two people have been arrested, police spokesman Ajith Rohana told BBC News. "Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday's incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause," Rohana said.

Jurie and Chula Padmendra are set to appear in court on April 19.

After taking the crown, Jurie had placed it on the first runner up's head, but De Silva has now been re-crowned, the pageant organizers said. They also expect Jurie to issue a public apology.

"We are disappointed," Jayasinghe told BBC News after the incident. "It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter."

(This story was originally published by CBS News on April 8 at 10:54 a.m. ET)