MTV VMAs Returning to New Jersey With a Live Audience Full of Fans

There's finally a date and place for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, and it's at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 28!

The awards show returns to the Garden State since its iconic 2019 show that featured Missy Elliott and Taylor Swift's show-stopping performances. For the second consecutive year, the awards show will include a live audience. The 2021 VMAs were held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and there was no audience for the 2020 awards show.

"Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, said in a statement.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosted the 2019 shindig, but this year's host has yet to be named. The list of performers has also not been announced. Some of that night's biggest performances included those by Lizzo, Lil Nas X, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

It was also at that same awards show where John Travolta mistook a Drag Race Queen for Taylor Swift.