'Murder in Hollywoodland' Investigates the Death of Director William Desmond Taylor: Exclusive Trailer

Wondery is going back in time with its latest true-crime series, Murder in Hollywoodland, which re-examines one of the most iconic “whodunnit” cases of the 20th century: the killing of director William Desmond Taylor. And ET has the exclusive first look at the real-life murder mystery hosted by James Remar (The Warriors and Gotham) and Tracy Pattin.

On Feb. 1, 1922, one of Hollywood’s most successful directors at the time was found dead in his home. Despite the long list of suspects that includes some of the era’s biggest names -- notably Charlie Chaplin, Mabel Normand and Mack Sennett -- and dozens of confessions over the years, the case has remained cold. That is, until now.

The six-part podcast, which at times feels like its own noir film, will delve into the world of drugs, sex and betrayal of Hollywood’s Golden Age and relive all its bawdy glory of life in the Prohibition era. Remar and Pattin promise to guide audiences through the ins and outs of this unsolved murder and answer the lingering question once and for all: Who killed William Desmond Taylor?

But as the trailer warns, “this story doesn’t have one of those Hollywood happy endings…”

Murder in Hollywoodland, Wondery’s event miniseries, debuts June 17.

