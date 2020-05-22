'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Whitney Way Thore Splits From Fiancé After He Gets Another Woman Pregnant

Whitney Way Thore and her fiancé, Chase Severino, have called it quits.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she and her beau are calling off their engagement, and that he is expecting a child with another woman. Thore began by saying how "weird and uncomfortable" it is to have to share this news with her followers, but that she wanted to set the record straight.

"Chase and I are no longer engaged. After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history," she explained. "Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."

Thore added that she is "not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone," adding that she asks for privacy for all those involved as they move on and "focus on the future."

Severino also posted his own message on his Instagram, sharing that he is "expecting a child in the fall."

Directing people to Thore's post, he added that he has "nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together." "Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Thore and Severino's love story was documented on the sixth season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The two met through Thore's business partner.

Thore and Severino got engaged in Paris, France, in October 2019, but didn't share the news until two months later.