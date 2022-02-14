Naomi Campbell Poses With Her Baby Girl for 'British Vogue' Cover: 'The Biggest Blessing'

Naomi Campbell has a new cover girl in her life! The supermodel’s 9-month-old daughter made her grand debut, alongside her mother, on the cover ofBritish Vogue.

For the cover, Campbell, 51, wears a black two-piece ensemble as she holds onto her nude baby girl. While her daughter’s face is turned away from the camera, you can see her head full of curls.

Inside the magazine, Campbell doesn’t share many details about her little love’s arrival or the process of having her but confirms that she is not adopted. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the proud mom says inside the magazine.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she adds. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell did share that her daughter loves to travel and is already hitting some major milestones at a young age. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she shares.

Steven Meisel

“I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already," she notes, adding: "Truly a model baby. A supermodel’s model baby.”

When it came to being in front of the spotlight, it was truly a like mother, like daughter moment, as her baby girl loved the camera. “She loves the light,” Campbell says about the shoot. “She’s inquisitive. She was looking at everyone – she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in.”

Although her daughter’s arrival came later in her life, the supermodel revealed that motherhood has always been the plan.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” she says. “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

When asked if there was a possibility of her having more children, the veteran model says, “Why not.”

Campbell shocked the world when she revealed that she welcomed her daughter in May.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted next to a photo of her cradling the little one's feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."