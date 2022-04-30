Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Carrie Underwood, John Rich, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Pay Tribute

The tributes are pouring in from the country scene and beyond following the sudden news that Naomi Judd died on Saturday just outside of Nashville. She was 76.

Naomi's death stunned the world, especially since The Judds -- also featuring her daughter Wynonna -- were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo had also announced a tour set to kick off this fall.

Following the tragic news, Carrie Underwood took to Twitter and expressed her condolences to the legendary singer. She tweeted, "Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angles, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today." Mickey Guyton echoed Underwood's sentiment, tweeting, "Rest in power Naomi Judd."

"Earth to God" singer John Rich said he was "very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today." He added, "I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family."

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Rest in power Naomi Judd — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) April 30, 2022

So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds — John Rich (@johnrich) April 30, 2022

Just learning this... #TheJudds were supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow...My goodness. This is absolutely heart wrenching. @Wynonna please remember we all love you and we are here for you. https://t.co/JZk6yyBmgm — John Rich (@johnrich) April 30, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Us57t9bfsj — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) April 30, 2022

My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 pic.twitter.com/mRYJHUjTc8 — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) April 30, 2022

I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit. https://t.co/1ecFMV7HSY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 30, 2022

Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction ... This is divesting news... We are saddened beyond words... — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 30, 2022

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She’d sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) April 30, 2022

Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

Naomi Judd 😔 so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music.. — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) April 30, 2022