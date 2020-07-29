National Lipstick Day: The Best Lipsticks and Special Offers From MAC, Tarte and More

Happy National Lipstick Day! Whether you go for a statement red, a modern nude or a wild violet, no makeup can transform your appearance quite like a beautiful lipstick.

While there are literally thousands of lipstick options to choose from, the best ones have great color payoff, glide on smoothly, don’t smudge and keep their intensity throughout the day. If they also happen to be on sale, like at MAC Cosmetics and Tarte right now -- well then, all the better.

We kept all of those desirable attributes in mind when searching for the best lipsticks to buy online right now.

From flower-powered natural picks to a drugstore buy that just won’t quit, here are the best lipsticks to add to your makeup bag today.