Natti Natasha Delivers Fierce 'Noches En Miami' Performance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Natti Natasha is in the house!

The Dominican singer proved that she is unstoppable as she got the crowd hyped at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. Taking the stage at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, Natti brought the fierceness to the first live performance of her new song, "Noches en Miami."

Rocking a silver metallic mini skirt with a corset and matching cropped jacket, she looks sensational as she and her dancers busted out their best choreographed dances. Natti's energy was contagious as the crowd applauded her performance.

“Tus besos no se me olvidan…” 💋🌴 ¡Nuestra dominicana favorita, @NattiNatasha, nos tiene a todos cantando y bailando con #NochesEnMiami en los #Billboards2021 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZYKnjx5xT5 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 24, 2021

Prior to hitting the stage, Natti rocked the red carpet. The new mom wowed in a corset-style white gown.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

"Noches en Miami" is off of her forthcoming album, NattiVidad, which will be released on Friday. The album, as well as the cover art, is inspired by her 3-month-old daughter, Vida. Natti and fiancé Raphy Pina welcomed Vida on May 22.

Earlier this month, Natti wrote on her Instagram about the double blessings in her life, being able to get pregnant and make her album. The singer, who previously opened up about her pregnancy struggles, expressed that she "fulfilled what every woman wants, to have a family and still continue doing what one loves."

