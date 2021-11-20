Natti Natasha on Why It Was the 'Perfect Moment' to Open Up About Her Relationship With Raphy Pina (Exclusive)

For someone who rarely shares anything about her private life, Natti Natasha is a natural.

The Dominican singer, whose real name is Natalia Gutiérrez, opens up like never before in her Amazon Prime docuseries, Everybody Loves Natti. One of the more intimate moments is diving into her relationship with fiancé Raphy Pina.

For those familiar with the singer, Everybody Loves Natti is a rewarding insight into her life over the past year. The six-episode series details her romance with manager-turned-soon-to-be-husband Raphy, a look into their relationship with their family and friends, her pregnancy journey, and the creation of her latest album, NattiVidad.

Natti and Raphy started working together in 2018, the same year they began a romantic relationship. However, the two kept their relationship a secret until this year, when they also revealed that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed daughter Vida in May.

"This is the thing, we just told the world," Natti says. "We found out that I was pregnant because I was trying to get pregnant. I couldn't. I was told that it was never going to happen. Then, we're together and I was like, 'We have to tell the world.' I want to tell the world my story, how it happened because it was beautiful."

"So we literally just told everyone in 2021 we were together. People kind of knew," she laughs. "But you get to see more in Everybody Loves, for sure."

Among the things she was most surprised to find out about her fiancé during the filming process was "how he handles things." "We support each other very much. So whenever he's going through something, I'm there. When I'm going through something, he's there," she says.

Amazon Prime

The docuseries also shows a new side of the Pina Records founder and producer. Viewers will see his upbringing, diabetes struggles, and even legal troubles. As for how he feels sharing his life story with the world, Natti says, "He was super normal about it because he has a lot more time than me in the game."

"He is who he is and he's not apologetic about it. He has so much confidence in himself," she continues. "We have a great work dynamic. When we're outside, he's my manager, I'm Natti Natasha. When we're in the house, when we're together, we don't talk about work."

"He didn't mind showing that he was himself, and I feel like that's what made everything so special. My family is who they are," she says. "And Raphy was super comfortable with it."

Amazon Prime

Their "coming out" story also includes some of Natti's friends finding out she was in a relationship and pregnant at her surprise engagement party. Shocked to see people that weren't aware of her romance attend her intimate gathering, she thought, "These girls are going to hate me! They're going to be like, 'What the hell's going on? She's a little bit weird!'"

"When I say I'm private, I'm really private. Only my family knew. You're going to see those moments when people that hang out with me a little bit here and there…they found out in person," she adds. "There's many moments in Everybody Loves Natti that are very crucial, that are amazing, because I was actually just able to show the world."

And while she appears cool, calm and collected onscreen, there were some moments that were difficult for her to discuss.

"My pregnancy, being an immigrant, everything that I went through to actually get to the U.S. and go through the whole process," Natti says about digging deep into her past. "Being a female in the industry."

Natti emigrated from the D.R. to New York in 2009, leaving her family behind in hopes of making it big. In the series, the artist admits that she didn't have a place to stay, anything to eat and, because she was undocumented, had a hard time finding a job. She eventually got her big break after being featured on Don Omar's song, "Dutty Love," in 2012.

Amazon Prime

Fans will "see the whole process," including her decision to reveal her pregnancy during her Premio Lo Nuestro performance of "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce. They will also see when she booked the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"Ram Pam Pam" musical guest spot with Becky G, landed a MAC Cosmetics beauty collaboration and more.

"I was working my whole pregnancy. I think that I worked more during my pregnancy than at any other moment in my life," she states. "All these years, I've had to struggle with being told that women can't sell and then working extra to show that I can. Putting on the table what I can do has always been something that I've always done. I'm always saying yes. And I feel like people have to see that."

"I'm empowered because I work for what I've done. They have to see that I am who I am, not because I have a man next to me," she powerfully adds. "I am who I am because I'm Natalia Gutiérrez, I'm Natti Natasha. I worked for this. Everything I did was to achieve my dreams and I'm still working on it and I feel like everyone has to see that."

Part of Natti, however, "was scared" to take fans behind the scenes of her life. "Showing the world and having cameras on me and in my kitchen, spending time with my family or with my sister or even with Raphy, when we have never been public before," she says, "And now everybody's going to see us in the house. It's crazy. It's scary."

"But I feel like when you go to those weird places, they're a little bit nerve-racking because you're like, 'Oh my god, everybody's going to see!'" she continues. "I think there are stories there that are meant to be told, people need to see that Natti Natasha is not perfect. That Natalia Gutiérrez is a woman that still has dreams that still had things to conquer."

One thing she will be looking forward to is sharing this series and NattiVidad with her baby girl one day. "I haven't had so much fun in my life like I did with this. I have a great partner next to me and we both did it with a great team," she reflects. "It's going to be recorded for the rest of my [life]. I'm going to be able to show my daughter in a few years that I was working on this album [and working hard]."

As for a possible second season, Natti teases, "I think, yes." "There's still some private in me, but I feel like it's great. Yes, maybe. Let's see what people say, how they really love it. You never know if that might come."

"We're always working. We always have situations. We'll have a lot of activities in our lives, and I feel like people would definitely love seeing that," she says. "We're normal people like everybody else and we work. So I feel like there might be a second round. Let's see what people are saying."

Everybody Loves Natti is now available on Amazon Prime.