Naya Rivera Missing: Eyewitness Recalls Seeing Actress Getting Into Boat With Son

Hours before Naya Rivera was reported missing, an eyewitness says they saw the actress and her 4-year-old son, Josey.

An eyewitness exclusively tells ET that they saw the former Glee star and her son arrive at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Rivera was wearing white shorts, a white hat and carrying a large bag, the eyewitness recalls, adding that Rivera rented a boat and was assisted by attendants getting into it with her son.

"It was a beautiful day. It was comfortable weather and there were other pontoon boats in the water and even a water skier," the eyewitness tells ET. "She looked like any other mother with her son going out to enjoy the day."

The eyewitness says they did not see Rivera or her son again that day.

As ET previously reported, the Sheriff's Department told NBCLA that Rivera rented a boat around 1 p.m., and that her son was wearing a life vest while she was not. Approximately three hours later, another boater discovered Josey in the boat by himself. He told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never came back up or returned to the boat, TMZ reports.

A search was immediately initiated with the use of helicopters, divers and drones. The Sheriff's Department announced late Wednesday that the search for Rivera was suspended well into the evening, and that search and rescue effort would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru," the department tweeted early Thursday. "The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

Rivera has yet to be found.