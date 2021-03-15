Naya Rivera Was Left Out of 2021 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute and Her Fans are Upset

Though Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards were a historic occasion, there was one outstanding performer who was not acknowledged -- Naya Rivera. The Glee alum died this past July in a tragic boating accident, and some her fans were upset when Rivera was not honored during the GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute.
As a member of the Glee cast, Rivera received two GRAMMY nominations -- one in 2011 and one in 2012 -- for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Don't Stop Believing'" and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Glee: The Music, Volume 4.
Her fans quickly took to social media to call out the Recording Academy for the oversight.
This year's In Memoriam tribute was performed by Brandie Carlile, who paid special tribute to country folk icon John Prine. Prine also won the Best American Roots Performance GRAMMY for "I Remember Everything."
