Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Star Heather Morris Contacts Sheriff's Office to Help With Search

Heather Morris wants to help in the search for Naya Rivera. Morris, who starred alongside Rivera on Glee, shared on Twitter on Saturday night that she was hoping to "conduct an on foot search and rescue mission" to find her missing co-star. Rivera went missing on the afternoon of July 8, after renting a pontoon boat at Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was discovered sleeping on the boat they had rented hours earlier.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," Morris wrote on Twitter, in response to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office's note that they were "winding down" their search for Rivera for the night and would resume efforts on Sunday morning.

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way," the actress continued. "I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

Morris' messages come soon after Rivera's family visited Lake Piru with investigators on Saturday.

"We’ve been utilizing all the same resources we’ve been utilizing the last three days: cadaver dogs, sonar technology, helicopters," a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET on Saturday. "Tulare County Sheriff has been assisting since the beginning and we have San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office [assisting too]."

When asked if Rivera is still presumed dead, the spokesperson replied, "That’s correct. It’s a recovery effort on our part and our hope is to obviously bring closure to the family. They are pretty devastated as you can imagine. That’s our goal, to bring that closure to them as best we can here."

Morris is one of many of Rivera's friends and former co-stars who have expressed their hope for her rescue.

"#bringnayahome," Morris wrote on Instagram on Friday.

In a March 2019 interview with ET, Rivera gushed about her friendship with Morris and how they've kept in touch after Glee. "She's great. We do keep in touch, I actually saw her a few weeks ago for her birthday. We both have sons, she has two and I have one. They're sort of similar in age so we always get together for playdates and they love each other," Rivera said.

