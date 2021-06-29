Ne-Yo Shares First Look at Daughter Isabella Rose

Ne-Yo is showing off his beautiful baby girl, Isabella Rose Smith. The 41-year-old singer Instagrammed a video of his third child with his wife, Crystal, on Monday, giving fans a first glimpse at the newest addition to their family.

In the video, a sleepy Isabella wears an adorable hat with ears and a cloud-print onesie. The "Miss Independent" singer penned a sweet note for his newborn, who was born on Friday, four weeks early.

"Welcome to the world lil' mama," he wrote. "And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever. You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too. Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family❤️❤️❤️ @itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of little princess. I LOVE YOU. #ATHO4L 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 #ProudPapaMoments."

Crystal also Instagrammed video of a sleeping Isabella, writing, "Words can't express how I feel right now 🥺 My angel, you're so beautiful 🥰 Daddy's twin, mommy's best friend 💖."

Ne-Yo and Crystal are already parents to their two sons, 3-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj and 5-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr. Ne-Yo is also dad to his 10-year-old daughter, Madilyn Grace, and his 9-year-old son, Mason Evan, from a previous relationship.