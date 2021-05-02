Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Husband David Burtka Is Recovering After 'Intensive' Spinal Surgery

David Burtka is recovering after an "intensive" spinal surgery. Neil Patrick Harris shared on Instagram on Wednesday that Burtka underwent a seven-hour surgery, but all went according to plan.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well," Harris captioned a photo of Burtka in the hospital. "It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up."

"I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. ❤️❤️🙏🏼 @nyphospital," he added.

On Thursday, Burtka shared his own post, revealing that his surgery was actually over nine hours.

"Some of you have been asking that have not seen the @nph post- Monday I had a 9 + hour surgery on my spine. 3 spinal fusions!! I am all good and already recovering. Oxy, Tylenol and muscle relaxers are helping immensely," he wrote, encouraging fans to watch an "entertaining" video Harris took of him as he was "going in and out of a morphine high."

Harris shared in September that he, Burtka, and their twins, Harper and Gideon, went through a battle with COVID-19 earlier in the year.

"It was right when all of this was first happening, end of March, early April. It wasn't fun," he admitted on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I didn't really feel like it was news worthy, in so much as I wasn't Instagramming about stuff. We were kinda just dealing with family."

Harris described the illness as "a flu of multiple weeks" that was followed by weeks of "lethargy" that left them "not wanting to exercise, not wanting to do much."

"It's no joke, that's for sure," he said. "But happily we're on the other side of it. We didn't have to go to hospital."

