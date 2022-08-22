NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo

NeNe Leakes is no longer suing Bravo and Andy Cohen. According to court docs obtained by ET, on Aug. 19, the 54-year-old reality star dismissed her lawsuit against the network and the Real Housewives producer.

Leakes dismissed the action without prejudice, meaning that she has the option to re-open the case in the future if she so chooses, the docs show. Following the dismissal, Leakes is not seeking recovery of costs or attorneys' fees, per the docs.

ET has reached out to Leakes and Cohen's lawyers, as well as Bravo, for comment.

Leakes, who was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008-2020, filed her lawsuit against Bravo, Cohen, NBCUniversal, True Entertainment, Truly Original, and executives from the companies back in April. She claimed at the time that "NBC, and its parent company Comcast, perpetuate the lack of diversity in the industry."

The lawsuit alleged that Leakes had complained for years about alleged racist remarks made by fellow former cast member, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, though she did not name the Bravo star in her suit. Leakes alleged that her complaints of alleged racism had her forced off the series prior to the 13th season in 2020.

"I mean, she knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," Zolciak-Biermann said of Leakes during an appearance on OWN's The Nightcap. "That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them."

ET reached out to Cohen, Bravo and NBC at the time of the filing.

Earlier this month, Leakes took to Twitter to seemingly blast Cohen and the network, claiming that "they" took job opportunities away from her.

"They stop every job opportunity that comes my way," Leakes wrote before tweeting again, this time referencing a "he" that she says abused her and felt "threatened" by her success.

"I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," she tweeted. "He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years."

Leakes also alleged that she has voice recordings supporting her claims, adding, "I want to release these voice recordings so bad."

The reality TV star also changed her Twitter bio, where she made more claims, alleging that she was "blacklisted," and continued to insinuate that she has "receipts."