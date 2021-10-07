NeNe Leakes Has a Message for the Men Slipping Into Her DMs

NeNe Leakes is speaking directly to the men sliding into her DMs. On her Instagram Story, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a message to the men direct messaging her after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

"Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," she said, before jokingly wiggling her eyebrows as she said, "Heyyy!"

"I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!" she added. "I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

NeNe's post came more than one month after Gregg died following a cancer battle. He was 66.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement at the time of Gregg's death. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Following his death, NeNe paid tribute to Gregg on Instagram, by posting a video of them dancing together. Shortly thereafter, NeNe held a memorial for Gregg. Later, on her Instagram Story, NeNe discussed how she was coping after Gregg's death.

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened," she said. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But... they said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down," NeNe added. "... Good days and bad days, pushing through."