NeNe Leakes Talks Grief and Adjusting to New Normal After Husband Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes is adjusting to her new normal following the death of her husband, Gregg.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted that she has her "good days and bad days," while talking about her grief. Gregg died on Sept. 1 following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66.

"So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life. My new normal. I thought I'd go back to blonde," NeNe first began by showing off her new look on her Instagram Story on Thursday, before sharing details about her support system at home.

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of... you know. Events that recently happened," she shared. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But um," she said with a sigh. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people."

"Good days and bad days, pushing through," she continued, before expressing her thanks for "all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments. Thank you."

Following Gregg's death, a celebration of life was held at NeNe's Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta last week. Several of her former Bravo castmates came together to pay their respects. Among those in attendance were Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcelle and Kenya Moore.

"Honestly, he is one of the nicest men I ever met in my life," Kenya told ET about attending Gregg’s celebration of life. "To be there was a no-brainer."

"I was there to support. Gregg never ever treated me any differently whether I was feuding with NeNe or not," she added. "And for that I respected him so much, and he was just a kind, gentle, caring, supportive man, and she was really lucky to have him."

A day after his death, NeNe paid tribute to her beloved husband by sharing a sweet video of the two dancing together. In the heartbreaking video NeNe shared on Instagram, she and Gregg dance closely to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You."

"❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔," she captioned the video. See more in the video below.