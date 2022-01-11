Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox on Their Close Bond After 25 Years of 'Scream' (Exclusive)

Unsurprisingly, the actresses' personal bond has also evolved since first working together 25 years ago. "We both became parents," Cox noted as to what has changed the most for them both.



Cox welcomed daughter Coco in 2004 with ex-husband David Arquette (who also reprises his role of lovable Dewey Riley in the new sequel). Campbell shares two sons, Caspian and Raynor, with longtime boyfriend, actor JJ Feild.



"Yes, we're both moms [now] so that's obviously a big one," Campbell echoed before adding, "We've been making these movies together for 25 years so we're always super, super happy to see each other when we get the chance to."



"I think we're closer though in a weird way because we're older now," Cox commented. "I think our conversations and our bond is for some reason, because we've known each so long, it feels, I don't know, I feel, 'Yeah aw,'" she added before grabbing Campbell's hand affectionately beside her.



"We like each other," Campbell summarized with a laugh.



The admiration for one another is shared by co-star and newcomer to the franchise, Melissa Barrera. "It was like a masterclass in acting and professionalism and longevity," Barrera shared about working alongside Campbell and Cox. "These women have such successful careers because of the way they are when they work and getting to see that up close is just the best lesson that I could've gotten."



"It was just beautiful energy. They say never meet your heroes because it can be disappointing but these two are even better than anyone could imagine," Barrera concluded.