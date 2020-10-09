Neve Campbell Confirms She's Returning for 'Scream 5'

Sidney Prescott is back! Neve Campbell confirmed via Instagram on Thursday that she will be returning to the horror film franchise for Scream 5.

"Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies," she captioned a gif of the iconic villain's mask.

Campbell also added in a statement, "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro."

The official Twitter account for the Scream films also confirmed the exciting news, writing, "Hello, Sidney… It’s OFFICIAL: The original Scream queen Neve Campbell is back."

Back in May, Campbell hinted to ET that she would be returning for a fifth movie. "The conversations are being had, that's for sure," she shared. "There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn't sure it was going to happen. ...We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations."

Campbell added that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who approached her for Scream 5, "have such a great respect for Wes Craven (the original director of Scream)."

"They really want to honor his work. So that's really lovely," the 46-year-old actress said.

Not only will Scream 5 have its leading lady but Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) are returning for the upcoming installment. Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have also been confirmed to join the cast.

Scream 5 is not set to hit theaters until Jan. 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with Campbell about the film franchise.