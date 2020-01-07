'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Season 2: Watch the Adorable Cast Announcement!

Never Have I Ever been more excited for a show to come back!

Netflix's critically-acclaimed teen comedy, from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan broke the news to her castmates in an adorable Zoom hangout, where she also debuted a new bangin' quarantine hairstyle.

While co-stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young jokingly called out Ramakrishnan's new 'do as the reason for their virtual meeting, the actress finally revealed the pickup. "Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs!" Barnet quipped.

Watch the sweet cast announcement video below.

Never Have I Ever follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl named Devi (Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The series dropped Monday, April 27 on Netflix to universal acclaim and took up the No. 1 spot in the top 10 for several days.

"It's like you don't want to jinx anything but I feel optimistic," she told ET. "I'd love to keep telling the story and come back and see where these characters are. It was a really fun show to work on and to write. I'm optimistic, but nothing's a guarantee."

While the freshman finale tied up certain storylines, it left many questions unanswered: Will Nalini (Jagannathan) and Devi actually make the move to India? Is Devi Team Paxton (Barnet) or Team Ben (Lewison)? Will Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) still appear in Devi's visions? While the answers to those questions -- and more -- will come in time, Ramakrishnan shared her personal hopes for Devi's next chapter.

"I hope it focuses on the idea of self-love and being your own best friend because that's something a lot of people can relate to, not just teens but adults as well," Ramakrishnan told ET in May. "It's something I think is really sad to hear when people don't actually love themselves. But you should be your own best friend. You're stuck with yourself from the moment you're born to the day you die. Why wouldn't you want to be your own best friend?"

And in regards to that big India cliffhanger, Ramakrishnan revealed the original version of the script had Nalini deciding not to make the move.

"In one of the first drafts of that script, it was written that Devi says, 'I'll come back home if we don't move to India. And Nalini responds back, 'I don't think Mohan would have wanted that anyways. We're not gonna move.' In the first draft, it was definitive. We're not moving. But then they decided to take that out," Ramakrishnan revealed. "That would be amazing if Devi does, because it would be obviously a culture shock to her because it's totally different. But at the same time, she could gain a whole appreciation for her culture because there's more to it than she thinks because she's only seeing one little piece of her culture versus what it actually is. I think that would be a really cool experience for her."

Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix.

