New Music Friday: Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK, HAIM & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Demi Lovato dropped a soaring new anthem from the Eurovision soundtrack, Megan Thee Stallion channeled NWA to take us into Hot Girl Summer pt. 2, and BLACKPINK launched the pre-release single off their upcoming first full-length album, "How You Like That."

Plus, Eric Church confronted his country peers with a rocking anthem about the current cultural unrest, and HAIM encouraged us all to keep dancing through quarantine with their third studio album.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"In the Mirror" - Demi Lovato

Lovato's new track is off the soundtrack of the upcoming Will Ferrell-Rachel McAdams musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, but the earnest lyrics and her powerhouse vocals make it a perfect fit in her catalog.

"If everything is so right, then why does it feel like I'm the loneliest girl in the world," Lovato croons over the soaring chorus. "Like there's a dark other half of me / A part of me I can't see, unless I'm looking in the mirror."

Stream "In the Mirror" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Girls in the Hood" - Megan Thee Stallion

Rap's hot girl came back swinging after her Beyonce collab, dropping a confrontational summer track complete with a Rihanna name drop, anime references and a gender-flip play on NWA's "Boyz in the Hood."

"'Cause the girls in the hood are always hard / Ever since 16 I been havin' a job," Megan rhymes on the new track, "Knowing nothin' in life but I gotta get rich / You can check the throwback pics, I been that b**ch."

Stream now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Women in Music Pt. III - Haim

The sisters initially postponed their third studio album -- making the most of quarantine with online dance classes for fans and activism with the Black Lives Matter movement -- but ultimately decided they wanted to put it out in time for summer, hitting appropriate notes with sunny tracks like "The Steps" and the isolation-ready "I Know Alone."

"Some days are up and some days are down and I think that’s normal, but the thing that keeps me hopeful is that I keep seeing people helping one another," Este told EW ahead of the album's release. "At the protests we’ve attended people are making sure everyone around them is safe, handing out masks, hand sanitizer, water, etc. It’s been really beautiful and encouraging to see everyone come together."

"For the last few months much of the world has been self-isolating, which has brought about feelings of loneliness, depression and loss — and those are all feelings and emotions that inspired this album," added Danielle. "We’ve heard from fans how the songs we’ve released like 'Hallelujah' or 'Summer Girl' have helped them get through a difficult time and we hope that the album continues to do that."

Stream Women in Music Pt. III now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK

Following their Lady Gaga collaboration, "Sour Candy," more than 600,000 fans tuned in for the K-pop girl group's live-streamed press conference to launch their new hip-hop influenced single, the pre-release track from their upcoming first full-length album.

"We really try to give people positive and hopeful message through this song," the group said of the track during the press conference. "We sing with a full heart, hoping that it can lift people up."

Stream "How You Like That" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Stick That in Your Country Song" - Eric Church

The country rocker tackles the current state of American unrest with a high-octane new anthem, which tackles everything from inner city protests to veteran rights to school shootings -- and perhaps throwing a jab or two at peers who bypass the tougher issues in their own music.

"Light the arrow, pull the bow / Shoot that fire right through my soul," he pleads on the building bride, over raised fist imagery. "Hit my pride, fist up high / I wanna feel the rush, I wanna feel alive."

Stream "Stick That in Your Country Song" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.