New Music Friday: Keke Palmer, Katy Perry & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Katy Perry dropped the title track from her upcoming album, Keke Palmer gave us a "Snack" of a bop to show off to, and Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid teamed up for a poppy ode to a frustrating relationship that's perfect for a summer drive.

Plus, Kid Cudi and Eminem tackle the state of the world via some immaculate wordplay and Juice WRLD's posthumous album promises fans that "legends never die."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Snack" - Keke Palmer

Actress, activist and meme queen Keke Palmer has got us covered when it comes to a mid-summer bop about looking so good you feel delicious, and the beauty that comes from self-confidence.

"I went on a great journey at the end of 2019 -- a journey of personal love and self-love and really understanding what that meant," Palmer told Cosmopolitan in her recent cover story interview. "The concept of loneliness used to weigh me down. But my 26th year has been a golden year, because I’ve come to a lot of revelations about myself."

Stream "Snack" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Smile" - Katy Perry

The pop star -- and expectant mom -- dropped the title track from her upcoming album on Friday, a buoyant, brassy ode to finding your happiness again.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," Perry shared on Instagram. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

Stream "Smile" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Be Like That" - Kane Brown feat. Swae Lee and Khalid

Country crooner Kane Brown jumped genres for this collab with Swae Lee and Khalid, a groovy pop tribute to a frustrating relationship that you just can't shake.

"I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your ass / Sometimes it be like that," the trio swing on the catchy chorus.

Stream "Be Like That" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" - Kid Cudi feat. Eminem

Cudder prepares to head back to space on this new track with Eminem, in which the two get real about the state of the world -- dropping bars on mental health, Drew Brees, police violence and COVID-19 -- via some immaculate wordplay.

"Don't wanna wear a mask and they're just scoffin' / That's how you end up catchin' the sh*t off 'em / I just used the same basket as you shoppin' / Now I'm in a f***in' casket from you coughin'," Em rhymes on his verse, dropping responsible coronavirus public health tips.

Stream "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD

Jarad Anthony Higgins, aka Juice WRLD, was just 21 when he died from an overdose after suffering a seizure on a private plane at Midway International Airport in Chicago. On Friday, fans got a look at what the rising young rapper had in the works when he died, with a 21-track posthumous album featuring collabs with Halsey, Trippie Redd, Marshmello and more.

"We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating," the rapper's family and team said of Legends Never Die on his Instagram page. "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice’s life by enjoying this album. Juice’s legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!"

Stream Legends Never Die now on Spotify or Amazon Music.