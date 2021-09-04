New Music Releases April 9: Taylor Swift, J Balvin, Khalid, Years & Years and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift shared the "Taylor's Version" of her second studio album, Fearless -- complete with previously unreleased songs, including "Mr. Perfectly Fine."Doja Cat recruited SZA for her sultry new track, Khalid joined J Balvin on a bilingual single, and Luke Bryan shared a bonus track with the deluxe version of his Gold-certified 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Plus, It's a Sin star Olly Alexander returned to music with a new, dance floor-ready Years & Years track, Darren Criss is "F*KN AROUND" on a new song and Twenty One Pilots previewed their upcoming album, Scaled and Icy, with the synth-poppy "Shy Away."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Fearless (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat feat. SZA

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Starstruck" - Years & Years

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Album) - Luke Bryan

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Otra Noche Sin Ti" - J Balvin & Khalid

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"F*KN AROUND" - Darren Criss

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Shy Away" - Twenty One Pilots

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify