New Music Releases August 20: Lorde, Shawn Mendes & Tainy, Ed Sheeran and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Shawn Mendes and Tainy teamed up to close out the "Summer of Love" with a beach-ready beat, Lorde released the third single from her upcoming album, Solar Power, and Ed Sheeran announced his long-awaited ÷ album with a heartbreaking ballad, "Visiting Hours."
Trippie Redd recruited Polo G and Lil Durk for a track on his new album, Trip at Knight, Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko teamed up for a track from the newest Marvel epic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eddie Vedder wrote a heartfelt song for his daughter, Olivia, to sing on the Flag Day soundtrack.
Plus, new music from Kane Brown, James Blake, Keith Urban, Bastille, Mickey Guyton and more!
Check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Summer of Love" - Shawn Mendes & Tainy
"Mood Ring" - Lorde
"Rich MF" - Trippie Redd, Polo G & Lil Durk
"One Mississippi" - Kane Brown
"Visiting Hours" - Ed Sheeran
"Wild Hearts" - Keith Urban
"My Father's Daughter" - Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder & Glen Hansard
"Life Is Not the Same" - James Blake
"A Little Space" - Pentatonix feat YUNHO, SAN & JONGHO of ATEEZ
"I GUESS I’M IN LOVE" - Clinton Kane
"In the Dark" - Swae Lee feat. Jhene Aiko
"When You're Not There" - Skylar Astin
"fleabag" - YUNGBLUD
"La Botella" - Justin Quiles feat. Maluma
"Reaching Out" - Dillon Francis feat. Bow Anderson
"You Want My Love" - Earth, Wind & Fire feat. Lucky Daye & Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
"All American" - Mickey Guyton
"Thelma + Louise" - Bastille
"Worst (I Assume)" - JoJo
"Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)" - G-Eazy feat. Kossisko
"never mind let's break up" - LANY
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
"Maldita Foto" - TINI & Manuel Turizo
Masquerade - Darren Criss
"Swim" - Toro Gato
"Chasing Stars" - Alesso with Marshmello feat. James Bay
"Talking Dust Bowl Blues" - Waxahatchee
"When You Walk Away, Pt. 1" - FUR
"Happy All the Time" Sam Williams feat. Dolly Parton
"That's the Kinda Place" - Ashland Craft
Year of the Spider - Shannon & The Clams
backstory - Runaway June
"Way Too Easy" - Ainsley Smart
